Navy Sailing Club to stage 3 races in November

Tunde Giwa-Daramola, the Club Commodore of Navy Sailing Club of Ojo in Lagos, on Friday said they have concluded arrangements to stage three races in November.

Giwa-Daramola disclosed in a statement that the races were the third edition of the FOC West Open Boat Race, Ojo Race and the P.P. Okpe Boat Race.

He said the races were quick follow-ups to the Independence Day/Commodore Boat Race held on Oct. 1.

“The Oct. 1 Race was the first for the club after the COVID-19 pandemic and we are glad it was a success.

“As the foremost sailing club in Nigeria, only constant competitions will help keep our athletes in top form ahead of the various national and international events.

“Already, all hands are on deck for the races with athlete sailors already perfecting their drills and strategies for the events.

“Events like these are key to the goals of the club,” the club official said.

Giwa-Daramola added that the FOC West Open Boat Race 2020, which is organised courtesy of the FOC Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Oladele Daji, would hold on Nov. 7.

He disclosed that the Ojo Race, which is a collaboration between the club and the Lagos Yatch Club at Onikan, would hold on Nov. 14.

“The P.P. Okpe boat race will hold on Nov. 28,” he said.

Ebenezer Ukwunna, Technical Director of the Nigeria Rowing, Canoe and Sailing Federation, while reacting to the line-up of events, commended the club’s leadership “for returning the club to sailing ways”.

Ukwunna noted that such races would provide the federation the needed opportunity to scout for budding talents which could be groomed for competitions at the international stage.

“The Navy Sailing Club is the bedrock of sailing in Nigeria and the club remains the foundation of the Nigeria Rowing, Canoe and Sailing Federation.

“They have in the past produced athletes who have represented Nigeria at international competitions, including the African Games and the Olympics.

“I am glad that the present executive committee of the Navy Sailing Club has revived races which will throw up young athletes,” he said.(NAN)