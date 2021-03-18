Navy releases list of successful candidates for DSSC Course 28

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has released the list for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 28.

The Director Information, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Suleman Dahun, announced this on Thursday in Abuja.

It said candidates who attended the Selection Board interview in Lagos from Dec. 16, Jan. 4, 2021, check www.joinnigeriannavy.com for the list and other information.

The added that the were report for training at the Nigerian Naval College, Onne in Rivers by Wednesday, March 24, from 8 a.m.

It warned that candidates who failed report as at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, would not be accepted for the training.(NAN)

