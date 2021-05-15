Navy releases list of successful candidates for Basic Training School 

May 15, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Defence, News, Project 0



The Nigerian Navy (NN) has released the list of in the Nigerian Navy Recruitment Interview held and Port Harcourt from April 1 to April 16,  .

A statement by the Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Suleman Dahun, stated the list was released online at www.joinnigeriannavy.com.

According to Dahun, the are to report for training in two batches at the NN Basic Training School Onne, Port Harcourt.

The director added NNBTS Batch 31, would to report for training on 22, while NNBTS Batch 32 would report for training on Jan. 8, 2022.

Dahun warned any candidate who failed to report four days after the indicated dates would not accepted for training.

According to him, are to also come along two navy blue PT shorts, two white round neck vests, one pair of white canvas, one pair of brown canvas and two pairs of black trousers.

Others are two white long sleeve shirts, two black ties, one pair of black shoes, three pairs of white long socks, one pair of national dress, original and photocopies of credentials, BVN print out and one set of cutlery. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,