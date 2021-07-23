Navy releases impounded vessel to owner in Delta

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Delta has handed over MV Care I vessel its owner, Blut Logistics Limited.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the impounded vessel was released the owner on Friday at the Naval Base, Warri, sequel directives from the Naval headquarters.

NAN also reports that the Executive Officer, NNS Delta, Cdr. Levi Deyin, signed the release on behalf of Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, and Commander, NNS Delta, Commodore Abdulhamid Baba-Inna.

The vessel was confiscated by the Navy in February 2020, following alleged failure have proper documents of the Nigerian Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Department of Petroleum Resources ().

Addressing the representatives of Blut Logistics Ltd., Deyin stressed the for operators to always have their relevant documents during operations.

“In line naval headquarters’ directive to release Care l to the owners, I, Cdr. L. D. Deyin, on behalf of the Chief of Naval Staff and the Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship, Delta, hand over the vessel to you.

“You are warned to always obtain necessary documents for activities,” Deyin told representatives of the .

NAN also reports that the vessel was released to representatives of the in the presence of Sub-Lt. Richard Oluwaferanmi, Officer-in-charge of NIMASA Zone. (NAN) 

