Navy releases impounded vessel to owner in Delta

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Delta has handed over MV Platform Care I vessel to its owner, Blut Logistics Limited.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the impounded vessel was released to the owner on Friday at the Naval Base, Warri, sequel to directives from the Naval headquarters.

NAN also reports that the Executive Officer, NNS Delta, Cdr. Levi Deyin, signed the release on behalf of Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, and Commander, NNS Delta, Commodore Abdulhamid Baba-Inna.

The vessel was confiscated by the Navy in February 2020, following alleged failure to have proper documents of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

Addressing the representatives of Blut Logistics Ltd., Deyin stressed the need for operators to always have their relevant documents during operations.

“In line with naval headquarters’ directive to release Platform Care l to the owners, I, Cdr. L. D. Deyin, on behalf of the Chief of Naval Staff and the Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship, Delta, hand over the vessel to you.

“You are warned to always obtain necessary documents for your activities,” Deyin told representatives of the company.

NAN also reports that the vessel was released to representatives of the company in the presence of Sub-Lt. Richard Oluwaferanmi, Officer-in-charge of NIMASA Central Zone. (NAN)

