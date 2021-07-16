Navy releases 2 vessels to owners in Delta

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Delta has handed over MT De-Praise and MV Deborah vessels to their owners.

The Commander, NNS Delta, Commodore Abdulhamid Baba-Inna, released the vessels to the owners on Friday through the Executive Officer of the Command, Commodore Levi Deyin at the Naval Base, Warri.

The vessels, owned by Seadove Nigeria Limited and Ian Faje International Limited were confiscated by naval personnel in Feb. 2020 and Sept. 2018 respectively.

Baba-Inna, however, warned vessel owners plying the territorial waterways to shun all forms of illegalities and ensure they possessed the necessary documents of their businesses.

He said that the exercise was sequel to the directive from the Naval Headquarters to release MT De-Praise and MV Deborah to the owners who had gone through legal processes.

“I, Cdr. L. T. Deyin, on behalf of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) and Commander, NNS, Delta, handover the vessel to you, the representatives of the companies on July 16, 2021.

“You are hereby warned to desist from all forms of illegalities and to always obtain appropriate documentation for your businesses,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vessels were handed over to the owners in the presence of the officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). (NAN)

