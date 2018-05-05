Navy reaffirms zero tolerance for criminals around waterways

The Nigerian Navy has reaffirmed its zero tolerance for criminality around the country’s territorial waters, warning those involved in such acts to desist.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Sylvanus Abbah reaffirmed the position at a regimental dinner held on Friday at the Naval Base in Apapa, Lagos.

Abbah, who spoke with journalists after the event, said that anyone who refused to heed the warning would be nabbed and made to would face the law.

He said that the regimental dinner was an age-long tradition aimed at bringing out the best of the military.

The naval officer said officers were encouraged to go to the mess where the mess etiquette was observed.

Abbah said that regimentalism is part of professionalism in the military.

The dinner availed the officers an opportunity to interact in a relaxed atmosphere, while paying attention to regimental traditions in the military.

The high point of the dinner was the loyalty toast proposed in honour of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Present at the dinner were top brass in the military. (NAN)