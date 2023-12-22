Navy promotes spokesman, 57 others

The Navy Board has approved the promotions of the Naval Spokesman, Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan and 29 other senior officers to the rank of Rear Admiral and 28 Captains to the rank of Commodore.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Information, Navy, Commodore Ayo-Vaughan on Friday in Abuja.

According to the statement, those promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral include; Commodores Adefemi Kayode, Kabir Mohammed, Gabriel Aligwe, Aliyu Gaya, Shehu Gombe, Godfrey Kwetishe, Robert Obeya and Musa Katagum.

Others are Kehinde Odubanjo, Pakiribo Anabraba, Suleiman Ibrahim, Olugbenga Oladipo, Haruna Zego, Mohammed Dahiru, Nnamdi Ekwom, Stephen Ibrahim, Mohammed Muye, Aniefiok Uko, Anenechukwu Ezenma, Olufemi Adeleke, Etop Ebe, Sunday Yahaya, Umaru Faruk, Michael Igwe, Ikenna Ubanni, Emmanuel Anakwe, Omotola Olukoya.

However, one of the officers, Joseph Ake was promoted unto retirement, according to the statement.

Ayo-Vaughan said that the newly promoted Commodores are Capt. Innocent Udoudoh, Mohammed Umaru, Iliya Abdu, Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, Reginald Adoki, Abimbola Agunbiade, Christian Akokota, Chukwuma Azuike, Adegoke Ebo, Innocent Ejiofor and Tahir Ngada,

Others are, Oluseyi Oladipo, Shehu Tasiu, Aliyu Umaru, Peter Yilme, Sikiru Abdulraheem, Tunde Abdulrahim, Emeka Chinaka, Effiom Ekpenyong, George Nwabunike, Akinrinsola Obisesan, Igbani Agwu, Babatunde Kuton, Ahmad Madawaki, Momoh Salihu.

Additionally, Captains Hassan Dogara, Olajide Babalola and Suleiman Idris were promoted unto retirement.

“The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, on behalf of officers, ratings and civilian staff of the Nigerian Navy, rejoice with the newly promoted senior officers and their families.

“He charged them to rededicate themselves to the service of fatherland and remain loyal to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu,” he said. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje

