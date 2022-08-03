Navy plans recruitment of more personnel for internal security operations

By Desmond Ejibas

The Nigerian Navy, says it plans to recruit more Nigerians to boost its ongoing internal security and maritime operations across the country.

Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, Director of Information, Nigeria Navy said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

He said the recruitment was part of plans by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo to provide the needed manpower for the naval operations.

“The Nigerian Navy has made recruitment and engagement of men and women a top priority to build up its human resources on annual basis.

“Just last Saturday, 1,008 ordinary sailors graduated from the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) in Onne, Rivers after six months of rigorous military training,” he said.

Ayo-Vaughan said that recruitments of personnel into the service were being carried out based on available resources and infrastructure.

“As they graduated, that same day, the result for Batch 33 candidates who will undergo training at NNBTS was announced.

“So, in summary, Batch 32 graduated on Saturday; Batch 33 will be reporting for training from Aug. 6 while Batch 34 will have recruitment advertised from Aug. 7.

“Aside this, we also commission officers for Direct Short Service Commission and regularly do the Special Duty Commission for rank and file found worthy in character and learning,” he said.

The navy spokesperson said that the navy also received new intakes from the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), which usually train young Nigerians to serve as officers in the army, navy and air force.

He said that the recruitment was being handled expertly to ensure that people who served jail terms and those with questionable character were not recruited into the navy.

According to him, physical, medical, academic and mental checks among other tests are also carried out to ensure only the best are recruited.

“Consequently, the Batch 34 recruitment will commence on Aug. 7 with an online registration on www.joinnigeriannavy.com. The recruitment will close on Sept. 7.

“Application is free of charge while applicants who submit multiple entries will be disqualified.

“Applicants must have a minimum of five credits at not more than two sittings in WASSCE/SSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB with English and Mathematics as compulsory courses

“School Certificate qualification must not be older than six years from date of application,” he added.

Ayo-Vaughan said applicants with school certificate must be between the age of 18 and 22 by January 2023, while those with higher qualifications must be between the age of 18 and 26.

He listed the higher qualifications to include NCE, OND, Diploma; registered nurse/registered midwife, drivers/mechanics and sportsmen/sportswomen.

The navy officer urged interested applicants to check the navy recruitment portal: www.joinnigeriannavy.com for more information on the enrolment exercise. (NAN)

