Navy offers free medical treatment to 5000 Rivers community residents

By Desmond Ejibas

No fewer than 5,000 residents of Obumoton-Chiri, in Port Harcourt will benefit from free medical screening, diagnosis, and treatment from the Nigerian Navy as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

Rear Adm. Saheed Akinwande, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command, made this known on Tuesday during a medical and educational outreach organised to mark the Navy’s 69th anniversary.

Akinwande was represented by Surgeon Capt. Magnus Elendu, Commander of the Naval Medical Centre, Borokiri.

He said that the exercise was aimed at preventing, detecting, and treating illnesses among residents of its host community.

“The Navy organised this medical rhapsody to offer free healthcare services to underprivileged individuals with limited access to medical facilities.

“The beneficiaries comprising the elderly, youths, and children, will have the opportunity to assess their health status,” he said.

Akinwande said that the residents would receive free medical consultations, blood screening, HIV/AIDS counselling, laboratory tests, dental examinations, medications, mosquito nets, medical toothpaste, and toothbrushes.

According to him, children will be vaccinated and dewormed, and given textbooks, branded exercise books and other educational materials.

“In addition to providing primary and selected secondary healthcare services, we shall conduct health awareness lectures, career talks and other services.

“We have also mobilised our Naval Medical Centre Borokiri, and the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Port Harcourt, to further support healthcare and educational initiatives as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility,” Akinwande said.

The FOC reiterated the Navy’s commitment to collaborating with its host communities to strengthen civil-military relations.

Responding, a traditional ruler Darrick Acheseomie, the Amanyanabo of Obumuton-Chiri Kingdom, commended the Navy for its health and education interventions in the community.

He said that the interventions came at a crucial time, as residents were experiencing difficulty in accessing quality healthcare to their health challenges.

“Most of our people cannot go to the hospital for treatment because they cannot afford the cost of consultations and medical care due to the rising cost of healthcare services.

“So, we are truly grateful to the Nigerian Navy for bringing healthcare professionals to our doorstep to screen, test, and treat us,” he said.

Acheseomie expressed delight at the distribution of educational materials to the children in the community and pledged the continued support of the kingdom to the Navy.

“These efforts demonstrate that the Nigerian Navy is not merely a combat institution, but a compassionate, selfless, and people-oriented force,” he said.

Speaking, Mrs Blessing Iyalla, the Woman Leader of Obumoton-Chiri community, commended the navy for distributing free mosquito nets to combat the prevalence of malaria in the area.

“I am elated because I received free medications and a mosquito net, while my children were given educational materials,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Mr Iyongo Kurotamuno, a former youth president of the community, expressed gratitude for the medical outreach and called for its continuation. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)