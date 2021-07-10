Navy offers free medical services to 5,000 Calabar residents

Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Calabar, on Saturday, offered free medical services to more than 5,000 residents of the city, as part of its corporate social responsibility to the host community.

Speaking at the programme, Commander of the hospital, Capt. Uchenna Okeke, said that the initiative was one of the ways through which the navy was reaching out to the poor and the needy in the society.

“The Nigerian navy is using this opportunity to fulfill and carry out its corporate social responsibility to the people of Calabar.

“Our objective is to render free medical service to the poor and the needy in the society.

“We have been able to control the large crowd and keep to social distancing rule, while providing the services to the people.

“I want to inform Nigerians that the hospital is open for all, not for military personnel alone.

“We offer quality healthcare, with sophisticated equipment. So I am calling on Nigerian to always approach the hospital for their health needs,” Okeke, a surgeon, said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Okon Edem, 67, who was screened and given free eye glasses, lauded the navy for the medical outreach.

Edem told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he could now read clearly with the pair of glasses given to him.

Also, Mrs Agatha Umoh, 56, who was tested and given drugs for malaria, thanked the navy for coming to their aid.

Umoh called on other corporate organisations and security agencies to emulate the gesture and also reach out to members of the society, especially the poor and the needy.

NAN reports that the medical services offered included: free eye tests and free eye glasses, dental care, with tooth paste and brushes, anti-malaria medication and blood sugar test, among others. (NAN)

