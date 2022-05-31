Navy offers free medical services to 2,000 residents in Calabar

The Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Calabar, on Tuesday offered free medical services to no fewer than 2,000 residents in Calabar, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN reports that the medical rhapsody was held at Kasuk Qua Clan community in Calabar Municipality.

Rear Adm. Ibrahim Dewu, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command, Calabar, who inaugurated the medical rhapsody, said it was part of the activities lined up to celebrate Navy 66th anniversary celebration.

Dewu, who was represented by Commodore Martins Fakrogha, the Administrative Officer of the Command, said that the Navy was committed to improving the health status of members of its host community.

According to him, the medical rhapsody will also strengthen the existing civil-military relationship between the Navy and its host communities.

He explained that anyone discovered to have a serious ailment would be referred to the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital for consultation

.

“The Nigerian Navy is carrying out this medical rhapsody in this community because we are committed towards improving the healthcare of our host communities.

“From today’s gesture, we are expecting to have about 2,000 beneficiaries.

“We are rendering free medical consultations, eye checks and distribution of glasses, dental checks, laboratory services, free drugs, blood sugar test, hepatitis test, distribution of mosquito nets among others,” he said.

Dewu urged members of the community to always report cases of insecurity to the Navy for prompt and timely response.

Mr Patrick Okon-Edem, Clan Head of the benefiting community, while speaking thanked the Navy for always carrying them along in their activities.

Okon-Edem, who said that the medical rhapsody had come to improve on the health of members of the community called on other security agencies and corporate organisations to emulate the Navy.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Paul Asuquo, 62, who got free eye glasses after screening, thanked the Navy for its humanitarian services.

Also, a nursing mother, Ms Angela Ita, 34, who got free drugs and mosquito net, commended the Navy for the free healthcare service. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

