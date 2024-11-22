Navy nabs 3 suspects with 2,000 litres of petrol en route Cameroon

The Nigerian Navy, Forward Operating Base (FOB), Ibaka has arrested three suspected oil thieves carrying 2,000 litres of petrol with the intention of smuggling it to the Republic of Cameroon.

By Sunday Bassey

The Commanding Officer of the Base, Navy Capt. Uche Aneke disclosed this while handing over the suspects, seized items and other goods to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Akwa Ibom Command on Friday.

Aneke said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday, at about 7 p.m. while the Navy operatives were on a routine night patrol at Mbo River during stop-and-search.

He warned individuals or groups involved in smuggling or any form of criminal activity within Nigeria’s waters, urging them to desist immediately.

Aneke reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to combating maritime crimes in the state under the leadership of Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

He said that criminal elements in FOB Ibaka area of operations under the Eastern Naval Command Area of Responsibility, would continue to be detected using advanced surveillance equipment and intelligence.

“Such criminals will be apprehended and duly prosecuted. Nigeria’s waters and the Nigerian coastal areas are not for illegal activities,” Aneke said.

Receiving the seized items, suspects and other goods, Willie Sunday, the Assistant Superintendent of Corps, NSCDC, Akwa Ibom Command, said the corps would further investigate and possibly prosecute the suspects. (NAN)