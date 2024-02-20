Navy ‘ll make maritime environment uncomfortable for criminals – FOC

The Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Nigerian Navy, has vowed to make the nation’s maritime corridor uncomfortable for criminal elements.

This was disclosed by the new Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) the command, Rear Admiral Saheed Akinwande, during his assumption of duty in Calabar, on Tuesday.

He said that all resources would be deployed to create the desired environment for socio economic activities to thrive in the nation’s maritime environment.

According to him, the maritime environment is the nation’s economic center and we must remain committed in ensuring that all forms of threat within it is tackled to realise prosperity for Nigerians.

“I remain committed to do the needful to make sure the environment is uncomfortable for criminals and for them to have a rethink.

“We will raise the fight from where my predecessor stopped; Illegal crude oil activities, piracy and sea robbery among others, must be stopped,” he said.

Akinwande described his appointment as noble, saying he would never take it for granted.

He also commended his predecessor, Rear Admiral Olusola Oluwagbire, for overcoming numerous challenges to record remarkable achievements during his tour of duty at the command.

“You have indeed set a standard which I must build and improve upon.

“From the testament of your service here, you (Oluwagbire) have not only been a commander but a mentor to all the officers, ratings and civilian members of staff.

“I am aware of the title that comes with the FOC and I am fortunate to inherit a landmark achievement from you which I will build upon.”

Earlier in his address, the out-gone FOC, who had been deployed to the headquarters as Chief of Logistics, said successes recorded during his tour of duty would not have been possible if not for the support of the personnel.

He appealed for the same support to be accorded his successor, whom he said, was his course mate and friend.

The new FOC was the immediate past Director of Operations at the Naval headquarters.(NAN)

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba