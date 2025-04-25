Navy Launches Major Crackdown on Crude Oil Theft in Niger Delta

In a decisive sweep against crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism, the Nigerian Navy has arrested six suspects and dismantled four illegal refinery sites in a series of coordinated operations across Bayelsa, Delta, Imo, and Anambra States.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The operations, carried out between April 20 and 22 under the ongoing Operation DELTA SANITY, reaffirm the Navy’s commitment to combating economic sabotage in Nigeria’s maritime domain.

According to a statement signed by Commodore A. Adams-Aliu, Director of Information, the clampdown involved multiple naval units and facilities in simultaneous raids on known hotbeds of illegal oil activity.

“On April 20, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) SOROH apprehended four suspected pipeline vandals in Bayelsa State. The suspects were arrested with tools used for sabotaging oil infrastructure around the Renaissance Africa Energy Company pipeline at River-Kolo Creek.

“The following day, April 21, troops from Forward Operating Base (FOB) ESCRAVOS discovered and dismantled two illegal refinery sites at Oteghele in Obodo Omadino Community, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State. The site included two refining ovens and ten dugout pits filled with stolen crude oil.

“On the same day, NNS SOROH intercepted two vehicles in Olodo Community, Bayelsa State, loaded with multiple sacks of illegally refined petroleum products,” Adams-Aliu stated.

According to him, on April 22, Naval Outpost ONITSHA arrested two armed suspects reportedly en route to attack the SEEPCO oil facility in Oguikpele Community, Ogbaru LGA, Anambra State. “Authorities recovered a locally made rifle and ten machetes. Preliminary investigations linked the suspects to the killing of three soldiers in a June 11, 2024 attack.

“Also on April 22, NNS DELTA uncovered two more illegal refinery sites in Bernnet Island and Obodo Omadino Community, Delta State. The sites contained nine dugout pits and numerous drums and sacks loaded with refined diesel (AGO) and crude oil.

“In total, six suspects were arrested, four illegal refinery sites and nine dugout pits deactivated, and two vehicles seized during the three-day operation.

“These operations underscore the Nigerian Navy’s resolve to rid the maritime domain of crude oil thieves and other nefarious elements,” Commodore Adams-Aliu stated, adding that the crackdown was in line with directives from the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla.

The Navy has urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, as it continues efforts to safeguard national assets and ensure maritime security.