Navy intercepts boat laden with 4,200 litres of stolen fuel

By Sunday Bassey

The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB), Ibaka in Mbo Local Government Area has intercepted a wooden boat carrying over 4,200 litres of stolen fuel in Akwa Ibom.

The Commanding Officer of the Base, Navy Capt. Aliyu Abdullahi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibaka on Friday.

He said that the FOB intercepted the boat at about 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 5, while on a routine night patrol around Ebughu Creek general area of Mbo local government.

He explained that the Navy received credible information of suspected smugglers around their Area of Operations and swift into action.

“FOB Ibaka gunboat responded swiftly and moved to the location upon thorough search of the general area of a wooden boat carrying over 4,200 litres of product, confirmed to be petrol was discovered,” he said.

Abdullahi said the suspects on the wooden boat on sighting the Navy gun boat quickly beach landed the wooden boat and fled the scene to evade arrest.

He said that the intention of the smugglers was to smuggle the fuel from Nigeria into the Republic of Cameroon.

He warned individuals or groups involved in smuggling or any form of criminal activity within Nigeria’s waters to desist immediately.

The commanding Officer reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to combating maritime crimes in the state under the leadership of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla.

He said that it would be impossible for maritime crimes to continue in the maritime and coastal areas of Akwa Ibom.

Abdullahi stated that criminal elements in the area of their operations under the Eastern Naval Command Area of Responsibility would continue to be detected using advanced surveillance equipment and intelligence. (NAN)