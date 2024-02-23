Navy intercepts 15,540 litres of petrol in Badagry

The Forward Operating Base (FOB) of the Nigerian Navy in Badagry, Lagos State, said it intercepted 15,540 litres of petrol stored in a building along Badagry creeks.

The Commanding Officer of the FOB, Navy Capt. B A Amakiri, said naval operatives intercepted 518 ×30 Jerry cans on Thursday, at about 11.00.a.m, at Agbojetho-Akorin Beach along Badagry-Seme Road.

Amakiri said the navy acted after receiving an intelligence tip-off about the activities of some suspected smugglers within the area.

“The intelligence indicated that several jerry cans suspected to contain petrol were stored in a building within Agbojetho-Akorin Beach along Badagry-Seme Road.

“Consequently, the Base Quick Response Team proceeded to the beach general area for investigation and possible arrest and seizure.

“The team conducted a cordon and search operation in the area and discovered 518 x 30 litres jerry cans of the suspected products,” he said.

Amakiri said that the quantity of the petrol product translates to about 15,540litres, valued at ₦9,479,400 at the current rate of about N610 per litre.

“The perpetrators absconded on getting information about the approach of the team.

“It is suspected that the perpetrators had the intention of smuggling the products out of Nigeria to Benin Republic.

“The adjoining communities were also searched, but no other products or suspects were found,” he said.

Amakiri reiterated the commitment of his officers to continue making smuggling unattractive.

The officer said that the economic saboteurs would be frustrated until smuggling was suppressed to the barest minimum.

He also used the medium to call on Nigerians to provide useful information that could help to curtail the illegal activities of unscrupulous elements.

He recalled that since the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, assumed office, he had stated that his mission was to maintain and equip a professionally competent naval force capable of defending Nigeria’s maritime area of interest in fulfillment of national security imperative.

“Similarly, the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Mustapha Hussan, on Nov. 9, 2023, launched Operation Water Guard. (NAN)

By Raji Rasak