Navy inaugurates quick impact projects in Kaduna 

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Chief of Naval Staff, (CNS),Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, on Wednesday inaugurated a ‘Special Intervention Quick Impact Projectd’ at the Waziri Lawal Local Education Authority (LEA), Primary School in Zaria LGA.

The News of Nigeria reports (NAN) that the pr

ojects inaugurated included renovated seven blocks of classrooms , furniture, administrative block , four blocks of toilet and the installation of Mlmechanized solar-powered power borehole.

The CNS was represented by Rear Adm. Monday Unurhiere.

Inaugurating the projects, the CNS said they were another milestone in the Nigerian Navy’s civil-military cooperation initiatives.

He said the project underscored the importance of education in empowering communities.

Ogalla said the facilitator, Rear Adm. Muhammad Abdullahi’s commitment to education was evident in his role as the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Admiralty University of Nigeria.

“The projects aim to provide a conducive learning environment and improve access to basic amenities like water,” the CNS explained.

Ogalla said the initiative was part of the Nigerian Navy’s efforts to contribute to the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said, ” The Quick Impact Projects have received positive feedback,” endorsing the expansion of civil-military cooperation across the country.

The CNS emphasised the need for continued collaboration between the Navy, Armed Forces, and security agencies to address common challenges.

“The event marked the second set of Quick Impact Projects inaugurated in Zaria within five months, demonstrating the Navy’s commitment to impacting lives,”Ogalla added.

He added that these projects were part of significant steps towards enhancing the quality of life for the people of Zaria and Kaduna State.

” As the Nigerian Navy continues to engage in initiatives that promote socio-economic development, its efforts are likely to leave a lasting impact on the communities it serves, “Ogalla said.

Earlier, the projects’ facilitator, Abdullahi said these projects facilitated would in no small measure contribute positively to the educational advancement of the pupils of Zaria as a citadel of learning.

He said that the projects were also part of efforts towards the emplacement of cordial civil-military relationship by the Nigerian Navy, the community as well as societal support to other sister services and law enforcement agencies.

According to him, the Navy recognises the place of education in human

capital development, adding, “therefore emplacing the institution like this is key to early child educational disposition.

“Pertinently, as you all know, the growing number of out-

of-school children has been a concern to the government.

“Consequently, the renovation of this school will create the desired

enabling environment for learning by the pupils of this Community and beyond.

“It is on this basis that the choice of renovating the LEA was mad, “he said.

Abdullahi appreciated the Chief of the Naval Staff for the invaluable gesture, assuring the CNS that the projects would engender comradeship, peace and security in the area with the

envisaged quality provision of education.

He reiterated that the projects would remain indelible in the hearts and minds of the locals.

Abdullahi emphasised that necessary measures had been put in place to ensure the proper maintenance of all the facilities in the school by the

community.

Also, the Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmad Bamalli, appreciated the Nigerian Navy for the strategic investment in education.

He said, “The Zazzau Emirate appreciates the facilitator for bringing these projects for his community.”

Also, the Headteacher of the school, Mrs Fatima Aliyu, extolled the efforts of the Navy for choosing it for the noble projects.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)