Navy inaugurates health facility in Rivers community

The Nigerian Navy has inaugurated a newly constructed mini health centre project in Odawu Joinkrama III Community, Ahoada West Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers.

By Shedrack Frank

The project was inaugurated on Friday, under the Special Intervention Quick Impact Project Scheme of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

Rear Adm. Clinton Izu, the project facilitator and an indigene of the community, described the initiative as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of Navy to its host communities.

He noted that similar projects had been executed in Bayelsa communities and other parts of the country, on the directive of the Chief of Naval Staff,

According to him: “It is with great pleasure and a deep sense of appreciation that I welcome you all to Odawu Joinkrama my community today for this auspicious occasion.

“Today is the commissioning of this health facility in my honour under the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla Special Intervention Quick Impact Project.

“The Chief of the Naval Staff Quick Impact Project is a Nigerian Navy Civil Military Cooperation initiative conceived by Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla to honour serving Rear Admirals.

“It is an avenue for the Navy to contribute to the development of selected communities in order to enhance overall national security and development. Today’s event thus marks a significant milestone in the partnership between the Nigerian Navy and the good people of Joinkrama and Engenni in general.

“The idea of building this Mini Health Center was conceived as a stop gap measure to breach the challenge of accessing health services following the moribund Joinkrama Main Hospital at Ususu Joinkrama 1.

“Which was built by the early missionaries about 90 years ago (1936) and with limited health care facility in the Community.

“Therefore, when the opportunity for this Quick Impact Project opportunity arose, the entire community led by the Paramount ruler, HRH Chief Izu B Izu advocated that a Health Centre will be a top priority for the community.

“This Facility we are commissioning today is comprised of a consulting room, a male and female ward, maternity ward, a Laboratory, Pharmacy, a nursing station, immunization station and the basic infrastructure of bore hole among others,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Ogalla, represented by Rear Adm. Saheed Akinwande, Flag Officer Commanding the Eastern Naval Command, emphasised that civil-military cooperation initiatives like the project contributed to national development.

He added that such efforts aligned with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda and reflected the Navy’s commitment to supporting local communities beyond its core security mandate.

On his part, Rivers State Administrator, Rtd. Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas, represented by Retired Rear Admiral Kadiri Makoju, Special Adviser Security, commended the Navy for its community support.

He urged Odawu Joinkrama 3 residents to maintain and protect the facility for long-term benefit for their own good.

In his remarks, King Moore Maclean Okilomu, Ibe of Engenni Kingdom commended the Nigerian Navy for finding them worthy for such project.

He said: “I also thank the leadership of the Nigerian Navy for choosing our community as a beneficiary of such a good project . It is a mark of confidence in the people.”(NAN)