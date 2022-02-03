Navy inaugurates 170-bed hostel in Cross River

The Eastern Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy has inaugurated a 170-bed hostel for students of the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Akpabuyo, Cross River.

Rear Adm. Sanusi Ibrahim, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Eastern Naval Command, inaugurated the hostel on Thursday in Akpabuyo local government area of Cross River.

Ibrahim said the hostel was one of the ways of creating a conducive learning environment for the students and boosting the quality of education.

He noted that, in recent times, the Command had inaugurated a number of projects executed by the school.

Ibrahim, who inspected the project, expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done by the management of the school.

“This hostel is another milestone achievement in the Command’s drive to ensure the delivery of quality education to the students.

“I, therefore, commend the school management for conceiving this project, to provide a decent accommodation and a conducive environment for learning.

“I am positive that the school will continue to remain a centre of academic excellence given the efforts put in place by the school’s management.

“I will continue to support the school in actualising the strategic directives of the Chief of the Naval Staff for all Nigerian Navy welfare schools,” he said.

The Naval Chief enjoined the students to make good use of the facility and the equipment that had been provided for them.

Ibrahim told the students that the efforts of the management of the school were geared towards bolstering their safety and well-being at all times.

In his remarks, the Commandant of the school, Capt. Ahmed Bello, said the school’s management embarked on the project, after observing some defects, including poor ventilation, decay in some of the installations and inadequate bed spaces.

“Prior to the remodeling, the hostel could accommodate only 80 students comfortably.

“I am glad to state that, with the remodeling, the hostel has an accommodation capacity for 170 students,” he said.

Bello commended the FOC for his support and commitment to the completion of the hostel. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

