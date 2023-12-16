Navy honours 58 personnel with CNS Commendation Awards

The Nigerian Navy has honoured 58 officers and ratings with the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Commendation Awards for distinguishing themselves in the areas of research and innovation, character and gallantry in 2023.

The navy also conferred its Command and Sea Badge on officers who successfully held sea commands during the year.

The navy gave the honour at its Ceremonial Sunset and Awards Night 2023, on Friday in Abuja.

The categories of the awards include research and innovation, SDB III Design and Construction, exemplary character and gallantry.

The other categories include the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) Tactical Disruption Team in the National Counter Terrorism Centre, team award (Operation Whirl Punch), outstanding command and leadership, outstanding ships/establishments, and sports.

The Nigerian Navy volleyball female team, Spikers, was recognised for outstanding performance in the national league.

In his remarks, the CNS, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, said that the ceremony was an age-long tradition to mark the end of activities for a period of time.

Ogalla said that the 2023 edition was intended to mark the end of the Nigerian Navy activities for the year as well as honour personnel who had distinguished themselves in various capacities in 2023.

He said that the ceremony afforded the navy the opportunity to celebrate resilience and commitment of its personnel.

“Tonight, as we have witnessed the sunset of another year, let us take a moment to reflect on the achievements and milestones we have collectively reached.

“This year has been a period of significant progress and accomplishment for the Nigerian Navy.

“When I assumed office as the Chief of the Naval Staff, I laid out clear vision and mission statements as well as my command philosophy.

“Central to these is the need to maintain a navy that is professional, capable and responsive to the demands of our maritime environment,” he said.

The CNS said that one of the primary objectives had been to ensure that the navy’s fleet would be equipped and prepared to meet the demands of the evolving maritime security landscape.

“This year, we have made significant progress in fleet renewal efforts, with the acquisition of new vessels and the ongoing modernisation of existing platforms.

“We have also continued to invest in maritime domain awareness,” he said.

The Chief of Policy and Plans of the Nigerian Navy, Rear Adm. Joseph Akpan, said that the sunset ceremony was a tradition of navies worldwide which dated back to the early days of sailing of ships. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje

