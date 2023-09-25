Navy Holdings Limited dismisses corruption allegation against Commodore Aligwe

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Navy Holdings Limited (NHL)

has dismissed calls for the probe of its Executive Director of Commodore Gabriel Aligwe over violation of public rules and abuse of office.

A statement by the Group Public Relations Officer, Commander Blessed Nuhu described the allegation as malicious.

Commander Nuhu pointed out that the operations of NHL is fully guided by the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 and other regulatory provisions.

According him, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer is responsible to a Board of Directors for the implementation of policies and decisions of the Board.

He therefore stressed that no Director or any individual has the authority over award of contracts without the approval of the Board.

Nuhu said,”The attention of Navy Holdings Limited (NHL) has been drawn to a malicious publication circulating on some online media platforms, calling on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission as well as the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of the Naval Staff to investigate the Executive Director Operations of NHL, Commodore Gabriel Sunday Martins Aligwe for violation of public rules and abuse of office.

“To set the records straight, a new management resumed at NHL about 2 months ago, and since then, no contracts have been awarded to anyone by the new management. The management is only in the process of renegotiating contracts that have expired. Consequently, developers whose contracts have expired were stopped from working while renegotiations are ongoing.

“It is pertinent to state that NHL is a registered company with the Corporate Affairs Commission. The operations of NHL is fully guided by the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 and other regulatory provisions.

“The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer is responsible to a Board of Directors for the implementation of policies and decisions of the Board. In that case, no Director or any individual has the authority over award of contracts without the approval of the Board. Therefore, members of the public are requested to disregard the online publication.”

