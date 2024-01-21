Sunday, January 21, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNavy hands over trawler, 13 crew members to fisheries department
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsProject

Navy hands over trawler, 13 crew members to fisheries department

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
0
43

The Nigerian Navy (NN) on Saturday handed over a fishing trawler, MFV Lady Jessica ll, and 13 crew members to the Federal Department of Fisheries in Bayelsa.

By Shedrack Frank

The Nigerian Navy (NN) on Saturday handed over a fishing trawler, MFV Lady Jessica ll, and 13 crew members to the Federal Department of Fisheries in Bayelsa.

The trawler was arrested on Dec. 11 by the the Navy’s Forward Operating Base (FOB) Formoso.

It was arrested while trawling within an area reserved for artisanal fishing boats.

It was arrested at a position that was less than five nautical mile from the shore around Pennington River entrance, without operating her Automatic Identification System.

The handing over held at a brief ceremony at the Forward Operating Base, Egwema, Brass.

It was performed by the Commanding Officer, Capt. Murtala Rogo, represented by the Executive Officer, FOB, Commander Dantani Bukar.

He said that the act violated the Sea Fisheries Act of 1992, adding that such acts, among others, would not be tolerated by the Nigerian Navy.

”To this end, I wish to advice all mariners to be law abiding as they engage the Nigerian maritime domain,” he said.

The Commander also said that the Nigerian Navy would not tolerate any maritime infractions in the Nigerian waters and the Gulf of Guinea.

”Let me also add that the Nigerian Navy will not relent in its effort to police and enforce maritime laws.

”To this end, I wish to advice all Mariners to be law abiding as they engage the Nigerian maritime domain for their individual businesses.

”Pertinently, fishing companies and agents must pay particular attention to the instructions in Form B issued to them by the FDF .

”Same must be communicated and understood by the vessel crew to avoid any form of infringement of the state laws therein,” he said.

He also restated the determination of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, to ensure that Nigerian maritime domain remained secure and safe for all legitimate businesses to thrive.

Acvording to him, this is in line with the provision of Harmonised Standard Operating Procedures on Arrest Detention and Prosecution of Vessel and Person, 2016. (NAN)

Previous article
BASA 2023: Let’s celebrate our rich heritage that unites us as a country – Matawalle
Next article
NSE advocates implementation of GL 09 entry point for engineers in government service
Chimezie Godfrey
Chimezie Godfrey
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.