Navy hands over seized rice, cannabis to Customs, NDLEA in Lagos

By Raji Rasak

The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB) Badagry on Tuesday, handed over 97 bags of seized foreign parboiled rice and 191 parcels of cannabis sativa to Nigeria Customs Service and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency respectively.

Speaking at the handing over, Navy Capt. Busuyi Omotayo,

the Commanding Officer of the FOB, said the seizures were in line with ongoing efforts to enhance maritime security and curb smuggling activities within its assigned areas of operation.

According to him, this includes the territorial waters, backwaters and adjacent land areas.

Cdr. Shuaibu Yakubu with the Assistant Spokesperson of Marine command of Nigeria Customs Service

Omotayo represented by Cdr. Shuaibu Yakubu, the Executive Officer of the Base, said the Base had sustained high-intensity operations.

“These operations led to significant seizures of contrabands across the area of operation

“Specifically, in separate operations conducted between April 26 and May 14, the Base Quick Response Team (QRT) successfully confiscated a total of 97 x 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice.

” Also, a total of 191 wraps of contraband suspected to be cannabis sativa, weighing about 114.6kg, were seized in three separate operations around Gbanko, Gbetrome, and Ashipa between April 39 and May 14.

“Additionally, about 307 kegs of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) known as petrol totaling about 7,675 litres were seized in four separate operations at Simtop Jetty, Tosuvi, Ashikpa and Panshi areas between April 23 and May 3,” he said.Omotayo noted that in line with extant regulations and the Nigerian Navy Standard Operating Procedures, the 97 bags of rice were officially handed over to the Nigeria Customs Service, Western Marine Command.

” Equally, the 191 wraps of suspected Cannabis Sativa were handed over to NDLEA, Seme Special Area Command for further investigation and necessary action.

“Further, the seized petrol were destroyed accordingly to prevent its circulation in the AOO

“These operational gains reflect the commitment of FOB Badagry in actualising the strategic directives of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, particularly as contained in CNS Strategic Directive 06–2023.

“It also emphasizes the overall effort at securing Nigeria’s maritime domain towards the attainment of national security and economic prosperity.

“FOB Badagry remains resolute, adequately motivated and well positioned to meeting its mandate. Accordingly, the Base will continue to sustain its collaborative engagement with relevant security and enforcement agencies as well as the host communities,” he said.

Receiving the exhibit, Mr Ogbogoh Emmanuel, Assistant Commander of Narcotics, Area Command, Seme Special Command of NDLEA, promised that an investigation would begin on the seized items.

He commended the Nigerian Navy for the seizures, assuring them that the perpetrators would not go unpunished.

Receiving the seized smuggled bags of foreign rice, SC Sunday Okopi, the Assistant Spokesperson, Marine Command of NCS Imam Shehu, commended the Nigerian Navy for ensuring safety and security on the waterways.

According to him, the NCS and the Nigerian Navy FOB in Badagry have strong synergy, I am sure the collaboration between the agencies would continue. (NAN)