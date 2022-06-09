Navy hands over N500m intercepted drugs to NDLEA

The Nigerian Navy on Thursday handed over 463 bags of cannabis sativa (marijuana) worth N500 million it intercepted during routine patrol to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, Commodore Malami Haruna, handed over the seized drugs to NDLEA’s Commander on Narcotics, Mr Isaac Uzah, at NNS BEECROFT, Apapa, Lagos.

Haruna said that the boat ladened with the suspected contraband was intercepted during a routine sea patrol conducted by the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service (SBS) off Lagos Fairway buoy in May.

“On sighting the patrol boat, the suspects jumped into a speed boat and sped off, though the suspects are at large, efforts are being made to apprehend them.

“However, investigation reveal that the boat, loaded with 463 large sacks of compressed marijuana is worth more than N500 million in the local market amongst other items.

“The hard drugs will be handed over to the NDLEA inline with extant regulations for the arrest and handover of suspects and evidence to appropriate agencies,” he said.

