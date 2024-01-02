Navy hands over N12.8m seized Indian Hemp to NDLEA

The Forward Operating Base (FOB) of the Nigerian Navy, Badagry, Lagos State, handed over eight sacks of seized Indian hemp worth N12.8 million to the NDLEA in Badagry on Tuesday.

Lt. Adedeji Adeyemi, the Base’s Internal Security Commander representing the commander, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, said naval operatives seized the Indian hemp on Monday at Abojedo community around Sultan Beach, in Badagry.

He said the seizure was made following a tip-off that suspected smuggling activities were taking place in the area.

“The intelligence report indicated that some persons were sighted offloading products suspected to be Indian hemp at Abojedo community, seaside of the FOB Area of Operations.

“Consequently, the Base Quick Response Team proceeded to the scene of the crime for investigation and possible arrest.

“The team conducted a cordon-and-search operation in the area and recovered eight sacks of the suspected weeds valued at N12.8 million.

“The suspected smugglers fled the scene on sighting our patrol team. The adjoining communities were also searched but no other products or suspects were found,’’ he said.

“Recall that the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Mustapha Hussan launched `Operation Water Guard’ on Nov. 9, 2023.

“The operation is aimed at denying smugglers and other criminal elements the freedom of action within Badagry and to ensure security and economic stability of the region,’’ he said.

Adeyemi said the handover was in line with the Harmonised Standard Operating Procedures for Arrest, Detention and Prosecution of Persons (2016).

Receiving the exhibits, Mr Emmanuel Ogbogoh, the Assistant Commander, Narcotics, representing Mr Owen Dinneys, the NDLEA Area Commander, Seme Special Command, promised that investigation would begin on the seized items.

He assured that whoever was involved in the illegal drugs smuggling into the country would be punished.

He commended the Nigerian Navy for collaborating with the NDLEA in tackling drug trafficking in the country.

Ogbogoh stressed that the handing over of the seized substance showed that the NDLEA could not fight the menace alone. (NAN)

By Raji Rasak

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

