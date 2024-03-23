Navy gets new spokesman

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, has approved the appointment of Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu as the new Director of Naval Information and official Spokesperson for the Nigerian Navy.

This contained in a statement by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Navy), Rear Adm. Joseph Akpan, on Friday in Abuja .

Adams-Aliu took over from Rear Adm. Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan who was deployed to Headquarters Naval Training Command as Chief Staff Officer.

The new naval spokesperson, born on Dec. 15, 1977, graduated from the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1999, where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry and was commissioned into the Nigerian Navy in 2000 as a member of 47 Regular Course.

Adams-Aliu has attended several professional courses including the Captain Career Course at United States Army Infantry School, Atlanta, from 2007 to 2008.

He also attended the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, for the Junior and Senior Staff Courses in 2004 and 2010 respectively.

He later graduated from the Naval War College Nigeria in 2018 and the United States Naval War College in 2019.

The new naval spokesman commenced his naval career serving as Watch Keeping Officer onboard various Nigerian Navy Ships from 2000 to 2004, and was a military observer in the United Nations Mission in Liberia from 2011 – 2012.

Adams-Aliu was in charge of Nigerian Navy Ship BENIN and Squadron Commander of SHALDAG Boat squadron from 2013 to 2014.

He served as the pioneer Commanding Officer, Nigerian Navy Ship KARADUWA, the second navy indigenous ship, between 2016 and 2018.

From 2019 – 2020, he served as the Principal Staff Officer (Navy) to the then Chief of Defence Staff, retired Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin (rtd).

Thereafter, from July 2020 to

June 2021, he obtained a Master of Arts Degree in Strategic Security Studies from the National Defence University, Washington DC, where he won the 2021 Most Outstanding International Fellow award of the College of International Security Affairs.

On his return to Nigeria, Adams-Aliu was deployed as Directing Staff and Member of Faculty at the Naval War College Nigeria.

In March 2023, he assumed office as the Commanding Officer Forward Operating Base Badagry, and was later appointed Deputy Director Plans at Naval Headquarters in January 2024.

He was subsequently elevated to the post of Director Naval Information.

His awards and decorations include Passed Staff Course, Meritorious Service Star, United Nations Medal, Nigerian Navy Command at Sea Badge, and Distinguished Fellow of the Naval War College.

Commodore Adams-Aliu is an associate member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management.

He is also a member of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, the International Institute of Professional Security, and United States Naval Institute. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje