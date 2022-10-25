Navy donates food, humanitarian supplies to flood victims in Bayelsa

By Shedrack Frank

The Central Naval Command (CNC) of the Nigerian Navy on Tuesday donated food and humanitarian supplies to flood victims of Agudama Community, in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The donation of the food items was done by Rear Adm. Idi Abbas, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) of the CNC.The food items included cassava granules (garri, sachet water, noodles, bread.In his address, the FOC, said the donation is part of the Navy’s statutory responsibility to care and support and sympathise with host communities in their trying times.“As you can see, it is a natural disaster. We started evacuation of stranded travellers from the East-West road.“Basically, we rendering humanitarian service to bring succour to our brothers and sisters who have been displaced,” he said.He said the CNC will also render free medical service to them because most of them will be sick.Also speaking, Chief Isaw Asimiba, a community leaders said:”we are happy for the show of love by the Nigerian Navy.”The CNC has cared for us even before the floods.

They have provided free medical services, among others”.A beneficiary, Mrs Charity Sinizibe, thanked the CNC for the donation.”What I got will last my family for days. We lost everything to the floods”, she said.Also speaking, another beneficiary, Mr Lawrence Fabo commended the Navy for the food items.He called on the Bayelsa government and other well-meaning Nigerians to assist. (NAN)

