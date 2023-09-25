Navy dismisses corruption allegations against officer

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Navy Holdings Limited (NHL) on Monday, dismissed allegations of corruption against its Executive Director, Operations, Commodore Gabriel Aligwe.

The NHL Public Relations Officer, Commander Blessed Nuhu, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, described the allegations as malicious.

The Network Against Corruption and Trafficking (NACAT), had in a statement, called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the officer.

NACAT had in a statement by its Director of Investigation, Oghenedoro Tega, also called on the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Naval Staff to investigate Aligwe for alleged violation of public rules and abuse of office.

The group also accused the naval officer of allegedly frustrating contractors and accepting kickbacks for his personal gain among other allegations.

In reaction, the spokesperson for Navy Holding said the new management resumed at NHL about two months ago, adding that no contracts had been awarded to anyone by the new management since the assumption of office.

He said the management was only in the process of renegotiating contracts that had expired, adding that developers whose contracts had expired were stopped from working while renegotiations were ongoing.

”It is pertinent to state that NHL is a registered company with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

“The operations of NHL are fully guided by the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 and other regulatory provisions.

“The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer is responsible to a Board of Directors for the implementation of policies and decisions of the Board.

“In that case, no director or any individual has the authority over the award of contracts without the approval of the Board,” he said.

He added: Therefore, members of the public are requested to disregard the online publication.” (NAN)

