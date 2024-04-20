Navy decries economic loss to illegal oil operations

The Navy has decried the magnitude of economic loss due to acts of illegal oil bunkering and vandalism of oil pipelines along the riverine communities of Nigeria.

The Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) SOROH, Commodore Nanmar Lakan, cried out at Okolomade Community of Abua Odual Local Government Area of Rivers during a tour of sites with newsmen on Saturday.

He said crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism should be stopped because of their negative economic impact on the nation.

“It is not good for our economy, and it is not also good for the citizens. I appeal to these undesirable elements to look for other means of survival.

“Stolen crude oil is causing problems everywhere. I assure them that my men and I will work day and night to ensure that this illegality stops,” he said.

The naval officer disclosed that his men uncovered a large illegal site with three tanks used as storage points in Okolomade community.

He said the saboteurs used the tanks as storage points for illegally refined AGO, commonly known as diesel.

According to him, the products will be handed over to the appropriate authority that will do further investigation to ensure that illegality stops in Nigeria.

He said under the mandate of both the Chief of Naval Staff and that of Operation Delta Safe, the NNS SOROH had continued to patrol areas within her operational responsibility.

“I want to assure Nigerians to see and trust us; we will ensure that this illegality stops forthwith,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that officials of the Navy arrested three persons conveying illegally refined products with tricycles along Okolomade community road.

“With what we are seeing here, we are still pleading with perpetrators to desist from it.

“I told them the last time that we are coming for them.

“I want to assure them that the long arm of the law will continue to catch up with them, so it is my candid advice that stop this environmental pollution,” he said. (NAN)

By Shedrack Frank