Navy debunks message on selection of candidates for military training in Rivers state

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Naval Headquarters Abuja has denied a fake text message emanating from fraudulent miscreants informing some unsuspecting applicants to report for military training at the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) Onne,

The Navy made this known in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan on Sunday.

Ayo-Vaughan stressed that the Nigerian Navy has concluded the NNBTS

Batch 35 Recruitment Exercise conducted from 12 August to 1 September 2023 across 3 major centres in the country which include Lagos, Rivers and Kaduna States respectively.

He reiterated that the list of successful candidates has not been released and no form of invitation for training via text message has been disseminated by the NN.

He stated,”The attention of the Naval Headquarters has been drawn to a fake text message emanating from fraudulent miscreants informing some unsuspecting applicants to report for military training at the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) Onne, Rivers State following their purported selection.

“The criminals further claimed in the text message that the Exercise will commence on 6 October 2023 at NNBTS, Onne. The fake text message being circulated by these dubious entities further reads that, “Recruitment Interview conducted from 1 August 2023 – 1 September 2023, I am delighted to inform you that you have been selected to attend training at the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School Onne, Rivers State with effect from 1 March 2023, Please check www.joinnigeriannavy.com for further instructions. Another message indicated 6 October 2023 as date of commencement of training.

“Accordingly, the NN wishes to once again use this opportunity to inform members of the general public that the list of successful candidates has not been released and no form of invitation for training via text message has been disseminated by the NN.”

Ayo-Vaughan decried the alarming rate of circulation of fake information by unscrupulous individuals regarding enlistment/recruitment into the NN.

“The alarming rate of circulation of fake information by unscrupulous individuals regarding enlistment/recruitment into the NN is quite worrisome and every effort is being made to track and arrest the miscreants.

“Members of the public especially prospecting applicants who participated in the said Recruitment Exercise are strongly enjoined to always authenticate information from the NN official website https://www.navy.mil.ng and other official NN social media handles as well as other credible mainstream media platforms.

“Similarly, miscreants and mischief makers are warned to desist from this unwholesome practice otherwise they will face the full wrath of the law,” he stated.

