Navy deactivates 7 illegal refining sites in Delta 

The Forward Operating Base (FOB) Escravos of the Nigerian Navy, has deactivated seven illegal refining sites at Obodo Omadina Community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta.

By Edeki Igafe

The Forward Operating Base (FOB) Escravos of the Nigerian Navy, has deactivated seven illegal refining sites at Obodo Omadina Community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta.

Navy Capt. Ikenna Okoloagu, the Commanding Officer of the FOB Escravos, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Warri.

Okoloagu said that the operations were carried out between March 29 and April 16 in the coastal community.

He added that the operations were based on credible information and in support of Operation DELTA SANITY II.

“Specifically, on March 29 2025, personnel of FOB Escravos discovered and deactivated three illegal refining sites at Obodo Omadino in Warri South.

“Similarly, on April 11 and April 16, the personnel also discovered and dismantled two illegal refining sites each in the same community.

“Cumulatively, the three operations led to the deactivation of seven illegal refining sites.

“The operations also led to the seizure of about 5,980 litres of stolen crude oil and 3,810 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

“The products were stored in eight ovens, 50 dug-out pits and 67 polythene sacks,” he said.

Okoloagu said that the successful operations underscored the commitment of the Base to the strategic directives of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla to stem

illegalities within Nigeria’s maritime space.

According to the naval boss, the operation is in line with concerted efforts to boost Nigeria’s daily crude oil production.

He assured that the base would continue to sustain the onslaught against crude oil theft and other economic sabotage.

He warned perpetrators to desist from the illicit activities. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)