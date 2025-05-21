Navy commissions solar water project in Bayelsa

The Nigerian Navy has commissioned a rehabilitated solar-powered industrial borehole and a 700,000-litre capacity overhead water tank in Diebu Community, Southern Ijaw

By Shedrack Frank

The Nigerian Navy has commissioned a rehabilitated solar-powered industrial borehole and a 700,000-litre capacity overhead water tank in Diebu Community, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area (LGA) of Bayelsa State.

The project was inaugurated on Wednesday under the Chief of Naval Staff’s Special Intervention Quick Impact Project Scheme.

Rear Adm. Diepreye Matthew, the project facilitator and an indigene of the community, described the initiative as part of the Navy’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) to its host communities.

He noted that similar projects had been executed across the country on the directive of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla.

“Today, we commission the solar-powered industrial borehole and a 700,000-litre capacity overhead tank under the Chief of Naval Staff’s Special Intervention Quick Impact Project.

“This milestone represents a strong partnership between the Nigerian Navy and the people of Diebu,” Matthew said.

He added that the project included a power station, four main water points, and six single tap heads, all located within the community.

Speaking at the event, Ogalla, represented by Rear Admiral Ahmed Gaya, Flag Officer Commanding the Central Naval Command, Yenagoa, emphasised that civil-military cooperation initiatives like the project contributed to national development.

He added that such efforts aligned with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda and reflected the Navy’s commitment to supporting local communities beyond its core security mandate.

“The project serves as a way for the Navy to honour its accomplished officers while going beyond its traditional role of securing lives and property.

“This initiative by Matthew is a notable example of our civil-military cooperation efforts,” the CNS said.

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, represented by Retired Brig.-Gen. Eric Angaye, Coordinator of the Bayelsa State Community Safety Corps, commended the Navy for its community support.

He noted that similar projects had also been executed by the Nigerian Army in other LGAs such as Kolokuma/Opokuma and Nembe.

He urged residents to maintain and protect the facility for long-term benefit.

Also speaking, Mr Target Sekibo, Chairman of Southern Ijaw LGA, expressed his appreciation, saying, “This is my first time witnessing such a massive project from the Nigerian Navy.

“I never imagined they will go this far to support a rural community like Diebu.”(NAN)