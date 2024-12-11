Navy Brings Hope to Imo State, Conducts Free Medical Outreach for Eziorsu Community

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Navy’s Naval Base Oguta, through the Maritime Component of the Joint Task Force South East Operation Udo Ka, has touched the lives of the people of Eziorsu Community in Imo State with a free medical and educational outreach.

This initiative, held at Eziorsu Community School in Oguta Local Government Area, underscores the military’s commitment to fostering peace, health, and education in the region.

The outreach, which included vital health services such as blood pressure and sugar level checks, free consultations, distribution of insecticide-treated nets, free medicines, and health education, is part of the Navy’s non-kinetic operations to strengthen civil-military relations. A digital health service component also featured prominently, bringing modern healthcare to the rural community.

Commodore Bashir Salisu, Commander of the Maritime Component, represented by Commander Ukeme Friday Anthony, emphasized that the program aligns with the vision of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla. He reiterated the Navy’s dedication to giving back to host communities and fostering peace in the South-East region.

“This initiative is part of our broader mandate to improve civil-military relations, support the well-being of our host communities, and contribute to restoring peace in the South-East zone. We will continue to provide security and humanitarian assistance to ensure a safe and thriving environment,” said Commander Anthony.

The paramount ruler of Eziorsu, Chief Ajie Samuel Esemonu, expressed profound gratitude on behalf of the community. He lauded the Navy for their unwavering support and humanitarian interventions, which he described as a beacon of hope during challenging times.

The event is seen as a significant step towards building trust and collaboration between the military and the local populace, showcasing the Navy’s dual role as both protectors and partners in community development.