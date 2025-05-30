Navy better equipped to tackle insecurity in maritime domain – FOC

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Rear Admiral Saheed Akinwande says the Nigerian Navy is now better equipped to tackle insecurity

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Rear Admiral Saheed Akinwande says the Nigerian Navy is now better equipped to tackle insecurity in the nation’s maritime domain.

Represented by the Chief of Staff, Rear Admiral Danjuma Ndanusa, the FOC stated this during a ship sail that had onboard civilians and personnel as part of activities marking the Nigerian Navy 69th anniversary on Friday.

He noted that most of the platforms, especially ships that are available to tackle crime and criminality in the nation’s waterways, were designed and constructed by the Nigerian Navy.

The FOC said the Nigerian Navy now has equipment that makes it possible to monitor the country’s maritime domain from a control room.

He said the availability of these necessary platforms have led to the reduction of crime and criminality in the waterways.

While noting that the three ships under the command were built by the Nigerian Navy, Akinwande said that these platforms can compete among the best in the world.

“Of course, to man the waterways, we are very adequately equipped. You know what attest to that if we

can build a ship like this that means anywhere we are not we can get there.

“There are a few nations in Africa that can boast of what the Nigerian Navy is.

“I am telling you the seaward defense ship like this is just

like any other ship comparable to any other ship in the world, that is the capacity of the Nigerian navy.

“With this capacity, that means we can achieve anything that anybody can achieve anywhere in the world,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the ENC had on Monday carried out medical rhapsody in Calabar as part of the anniversary.

Akinwande had said during the medical outreach that the rhapsody would enhance the relationship between the Navy and their host community.

“In spite of the seeming challenges, the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) of the Nigerian Navy will continue to use medical rhapsody as a tool to maintain cordial relationship with the host community,” he said.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)