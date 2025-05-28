Navy at 69: FOB extends medical outreach to 500 indigents in Badagry

The Forward Operating Base (FOB), of the Nigerian Navy, Badagry, Lagos, on Wednesday extended free medical services to 500 indigents of Topo community in Badagry, Lagos state.

By Raji Rasak

The Forward Operating Base (FOB), of the Nigerian Navy, Badagry, Lagos, on Wednesday extended free medical services to 500 indigents of Topo community in Badagry, Lagos state.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony at Topo community, Navy Capt. Leye Omotayo, the Commanding Officer, FOB, Badagry, said the gesture was part of Navy’s activities to mark its 69th Anniversary.

Omotayo also said that the free medical outreach in Topo was also done as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to her (Navy) host community.

“This outreach, which aligns with FOB’s corporate social responsibility, aimed to provide medical care and support to the people of Topo village, most in particular the less privileged.

“Our team of dedicated medical personnel will provide free medical services, which includes:­ medical consultations, blood pressure checks and distribution of essential drugs to patients.

“As we celebrate our 69th anniversary, this outreach demonstrates Navy’s unwavering commitment to humanitarian service and nation-building.

“It is our duty not only to protect our maritime environment but also to contribute to the well-being of our host communities,” he said.Navy personnel attending to Topo residents during the free medical outreach in Badagry

Omotayo said that Topo village was selected because it hosts a large number of Naval personnel.

He added that Navy had a cordial relationship with the community which was evident in the large turnout of residents for the medical outreach.

“We made projection for over 250 residents, but residents here now are over 500, we have enough facilities to take care of them.

“On that note, I would like to express my gratitude to our partners and medical team who worked tirelessly to ensure the success of this outreach.”

Omotayo reaffirmed Navy’s commitment to upholding the highest standard of professionalism, discipline, and service to the nation.

“We will also ensure the safety and security of our maritime environment as enshrined in the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Strategic Directive 06-23,” he said.