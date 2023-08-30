Navy assures NOWA of humanitarian support

By Shedrack Frank

Commondore Olushina Ojebode, the Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship Soroh (NNS Soroh), on Wednesday assured the Naval Officers Wives Association (NOWA) of support of the base in the execution of its humanitarian programmes.

He gave the assurance when the Zonal Coordinator of NOWA, Central Naval Command (CNC) Chapter, Mrs Juliet Chugali, led members on a maiden courtesy visit to NNS Soroh at Yenagoa.

Ojebode, commended the efforts of NOWA in keying into Navy’s action with emphasis on ameliorating the challenges of military personnel and the less-privileged in general.

Speaking during the visit, the zonal coordinator conveyed greetings from the NOWA President, Mrs Ijeoma Ogalla.

She gave an insight into some of the laudable achievements of the association, including entrepreneurship training and humanitarian assistance, amongst others.

Those in attendance during the visit were the principal staff officers of NNS Soroh. (NAN)

