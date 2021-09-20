Navy arrests 3 suspects, intercepts 1,209 bags of smuggled rice

September 20, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Defence, News, Project, Security 0



The Nigerian Navy Ship Victory (NNSV) has arrested three suspects 1,209 illegally smuggled parboiled rice along the waterways.

The suspects, Humble Edet, Christian Adebayo and Balle Philip, were arrested by personnel the NNSV on patrol at 2 nautical miles, South East the Calabar fairway buoy.

Briefing newsmen at the NNSV jetty on Monday in Calabar, Commander NNSV, Commodore Chiedozie Okehie, said that the suspects were arrested for conveying smuggled items into the country.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okehie, was represented by the Base Operation Officer, Lt. Commander Clement Ayogu, through the directives the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Adm. Sanusi Ibrahim.

“These suspects were arrested a wooden boat laden 1,209 of foreign parboiled rice at 2 nautical miles, south east of the Calabar fairway buoy.

“The suspects were arrested on Sept. 11, 2021. We are handing over the suspects and the rice officials of the Nigeria Customs Service.

“From our interrogation, the suspects were smuggling in the items from Cameroon Nigeria.

“I want advise involved in this illegal buisness embrace genuine means of business and livelihood because the navy is fully out ensure that such illicit act is stopped,” he said.

The Commander thereafter, handed over the suspects and the items officials of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Receiving the items, Mr Mustapha Kaliel, a Deputy Comotroller of Customs, Cross River/Akwa Ibom Area Command, commended the navy for doing a thorough job along the water ways.

“We are going prosecute the suspects accordingly, while the rice would be converted seizure,” he said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,