Navy arrests 3 suspected drug dealers, impounds illicit drugs worth N500m in A’Ibom

The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB), Ibaka, Akwa Ibom, has arrested three suspected drug dealers and impounded illicit drugs worth N500m.

By Sunday Bassey

The Commanding Officer of the Base, Capt. Uche Aneke disclosed this on Thursday while handing over the contraband drugs and industrial chemicals to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Nigeria Customs Service.

Aneke said the suspects were arrested in a boat on Monday at about 11:50 am during a routine patrol around the Bendero and Uta Uyata general area.

“The boat was laden with over 125 sacks of industrial chemicals (crystalline ammonia) and 62 cartons of different brands of contraband drugs.

“These included 820 tubes of Pethidine (containing opium) and 24,800 bottles of Codeine syrup, en route to Nigeria from the Republic of Cameroon with the intention of smuggling the controlled substances into Nigeria,” Aneke said.

He warned individuals or groups planning to engage in any form of criminality in Nigerian waters to desist or face the consequences.

Aneke said that under the current leadership of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, the FOB Ibaka remained resolute in ensuring that maritime crimes are effectively eradicated in the coastal areas of Akwa Ibom.

Receiving the suspects and contraband drugs, Mr Monday Jatau, the Deputy State Commander in charge of Operations and Training of the NDLEA in Akwa Ibom, said the agency would prosecute the suspects after further investigation.

Also receiving the industrial chemicals on behalf of NCS, Mr Abdulkadir Abubakar, a Deputy Superintendent, commended the Nigerian Navy for their sustained support in the fight against criminals. (NAN)