Navy arrests 2 suspected human traffickers, rescues 18 victims

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Navy has rescued 18 victims of human trafficking and apprehended two suspected traffickers at Rijiyar Lemu in Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Director of Naval Information, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ayo-Vaughan said the rescue operation was sequel to a tip off from an officer in the Nigerian Navy Finance and Logistics College (NNFLC), Dawakin Tofa, whose sister was being trafficked through Kano en route Libya to France.

According to him, upon receipt of the information, the NNFLC internal security team swung into action and rescued the victims at about 10.00 p.m. on Saturday.

He said the team localised Rijiyar Lemu and Bachirawa areas where detailed reconnaissance led to the rescue of the victims who were housed in an uncompleted building.

He said that while two of the suspected traffickers were arrested, others were still at large.

“Accordingly, the victims were kept in custody of the college where medication and other assistance were offered.

“Also, the Kano Zonal Office of National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and other related matters (NAPTIP) in Kano was informed.

“Consequently, the suspects and victims were handed over to NAPTIP for interrogation and further necessary action on Monday.

“While pledging her unalloyed loyalty to the fulfillment of her constitutional mandate, the Nigerian Navy wishes to advise perpetrators of crimes to desist from such acts,” he said. (NAN)