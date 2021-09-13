Navy arrests 16 suspected pipeline vandals in Lagos

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, Apapa, Lagos, on Monday said it had arrested 16 suspected pipeline vandals at Abagbo segment of the NNPC pipelines.

The Commander, NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Bashir Mohammed, in a statement, said that the arrest was made on Friday by the ship’s Task Force at Atlas Cove after a credible intelligence report.

He said the suspects were arrested with 73 kegs of 50 litres and 18 kegs of 25 litres, each filled with products suspected to be Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and two fibre boats with 175 HP each.

“Some were also arrested during a routine harbour patrol at the creek around the snake Island,” he said.

According to him, the arrest will send a message to the criminals of the Nigerian Navy’s resolve of zero-tolerance to pipeline vandalism and illegal bunkering.

“NNS BEECROFT will not relent in executing the mandate of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, which is geared toward eliminating economic sabotage thereby boosting national prosperity,” he said.

Mohammed said that the suspects have been handed over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for prosecution.

He assured Nigerians of the Navy’s commitment to sustaining its constitutional roles which include curbing illegalities within Nigeria’s maritime domain. (NAN)

