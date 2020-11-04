Navy announces resumption of 2020 recruitment exercise

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Navy has announced the resumption of the online registration for the 2020 recruitment exercise which will begin from 5th to 18th November, 2020.

This was contained in a statement signed by Commodore Suleman Dahun for the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas and made available to Journalists.

Recall that the online registration had commenced March 2020 but was later suspended in April, 2020 due to the COVID – 19 pandemic

“The Nigerian Navy wishes to inform the general public of the resumption of online registration for the 2020 Recruitment Exercise for two weeks from 5 – 18 November 2020.

“It is to be noted that this is a continuation of the online registration which had commenced in March 2020 but was later suspended in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Interested candidates are to apply online at www.joinnigeriannavy.com.

“Applicants are advised to apply once as multiple application/registration will be disqualified.

“Furthermore, applicants who have already registered before the suspension should not apply again to avoid disqualification.

“On submission, applicants are to print out copies of the completed Application Forms together with Applicant’s Declaration and Certification by Parent/Guardian Form, Local Government Area Certification Form, Police Certification Form and Guarantor Form.

“Applicants are to come to the designated examination and recruitment centers with copies of their online completed Forms. The online registration is free of charge.

“Applicants must possess a minimum of 5 credits in not more than 2 sittings in WASCE/SSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB (English and Mathematics inclusive), must be between the ages 18-22 years or 18-26 years for those with ND, NCE, Nurses and Motor Transport Department (MTD).

“Applicants with qualifications higher than those specified in the Guidelines should not apply,” the statement reads.

Dahun also stated that applicants must be single and of Nigerian by birth, and must not be less than 1.69m tall for males and 1.65m for females.

It further stated that applicants must read the detailed instructions at www.navy.mil.ng.

According to the statement, the recruitment exercise will commence with screening of applicant’s credentials followed by an aptitude test at designated centres nationwide on a date to be announced later.

“Applicants are further advised in their own interest not to give any form of gratification or inducement to any person or group of persons to assist them on the recruitment exercise.

“Any applicant who falsifies or forges his/her documents and is discovered at anytime will be handed over to the appropriate law enforcement agency for prosecution,” the statement stated.