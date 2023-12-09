Saturday, December 9, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNavy acquires 12 UAVs to improve fight against maritime crime
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectDefenceProjectNews

Navy acquires 12 UAVs to improve fight against maritime crime

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
0
27

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, on Friday,  said that the Nigerian Navy had acquired 12 Comstrac System Ovation Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to improve the fight against maritime crime.

Ogalla made this known at the commissioning ceremony of the UAVs and the adoption of the revised Local Operating Procedure and Local Training Order, held at the Naval Air Base, Ojo, Lagos.

The CNS was represented by the Chief of Training and Operations, Rear Adm. Zakariyyah Muhammed.

The Chief of Training and Operations, Nigerian Navy, Rear Adm. Zakariyyah Muhammed in the middle flanked by the Flag Officer Commanding, West, Rear Adm. Mustapha Hassan and the Commander, Naval Air Base, On, Commodore Stephen Ega.

Ogalla said that the surveillance UAVs would complement the already existing air assets of the Nigerian Navy, while supporting the surface ships and maritime domain awareness platforms.

“In an era where the nature of warfare is evolving rapidly, embracing cutting-edge technologies becomes imperative for enhancing our national security.

“These UAVs, with their advanced capabilities and versatility, will undoubtedly enhance our naval surveillance for furtherance of strategic capabilities.

“I have no doubt that this will rejig the Nigerian Navy towards better service delivery in the maritime domain of our dear country,” he said.

The CNS added that the Navy was expecting five more helicopters within the forst quarter of 2024 which would enhance its maritime capabilities.

“This will make safer waters for both local and international maritime trade,” he said.

Ogalla commended the Western Naval Command for innovative and dogged efforts toward maintaining credible maritime presence and curtailing criminalities in its area of operations. (NAN)

Previous article
Akpabio’s diplomatese as enabler, By Emmanuel Aziken
Next article
Shettima in Ilorin for 13th Al-Hikmah varsity convocation
Chimezie Godfrey
Chimezie Godfrey
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.