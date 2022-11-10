Naval War College donates writing materials to pupils in Calabar

By George Odok

The Naval War College of Nigeria (NWCN) has donated writing materials which include books, pen and erasers to pupils of African Methodist Episcopal Primary School, Calabar.

The donation was done as part of activities lined up for the graduation ceremony of participants of Naval Warfare Course 6, scheduled to hold on Nov. 18, 2022.

Mrs Habiba Dewu, wife of the Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command, Calabar, presented the materials to the school, on behalf of the NWCN on Thursday in Calabar.Dewu, who is the Zonal Coordinator, Naval Officers Wives Association, Calabar Chapter, said that the materials were meant to improve the learning culture of the pupils.She said that the pupils needed support and encouragement in pursuit of their academic activities, hence the donation.

The zonal coordinator advised the pupils to take their studies seriously, adding that the primary school education was the foundation towards their growth in life.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that before the donation, NWCN personnel also took time to teach the pupils elementary subjects like Mathematics, English language, Basic Science, Agriculture and others.

The Head Teacher of the school, Mrs Dorathy Otu thanked the NWCN for the donation and said that the items would enhance teaching and learning in the school. (NAN)

