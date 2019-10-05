Naval Command rewards 5 officers, 4 ratings for outstanding performance

The Western Naval Command has rewarded five officers and four ratings as part of its efforts to motivate a better workforce in the command.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) of the Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Oladele Daji,during the event said at the 2019 Regimental Dinner/Awards Night in Lagos,that it was the command’s way of rewarding hardwork.

“It is our own little contribution to motivate our personnel.Everybody has parts to play and they have played their parts very well,” he said.

Daji said that the ratings who won the gallantry awards went beyond their call of normal duties to make sure that they not only safe lives, but prevented ships from being at risk.

According to him, the command normally rewards hardwork and gallantry.

“We also punish wrongdoings whenever they happen. So, both are the two sides of a coin to motivate and sanction our personnel so that they can always put in their best in the service,”he said.

The awardees are: Commodore Elkanah Jayeola, the Fleet Commander West; Commodore Olusanya Bankole ,Commanding Officer of NNS ARADU; Cdr.Emmanuel Fingesi, the former Commanding Officer of NNS NGURU.

The command also rewarded: Lt.-Cdr Tene Nyeh, Officer in Charge of NNS ONITSHA and Lt. Adamu Sambo serving onboard NNS ONITSHA.

Others include: Master Warrant Officer Ekesakumor Wowo,serving onboard NNS UNITY; Petty Officer Shaib Kaseem; Seaman Writer Okegbade Oluwagbemiga,serving onboard NNS KARADUWA and Able Seaman Gana Ndaba serving onboard NNS KARADUWA.

Jayeola was rewarded for exhibiting high sense of duty, diligence and ability to effectively deploy resources without losing focus throughout the Nigerian Navy 63rd Anniversary Celebrations held in Lagos.

Commodore Olusanya Bankole was commended for displaying high sense of commitment and professional conduct of NNS ARADU.

Fingesi and Nyeh were commended for their efforts and exemplary conduct during the combined sea exercises with Spanish Naval Ship, MV SERVIOLA, and French War Ship COMMANDANT BOUAN.

The event was attended by retired Commodore Noma Ubueku; the Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Shippers Council, Mr Hassan Bello; AVM Marshal Abdulganiyu Olabisi,among other dignitaries. (NAN)