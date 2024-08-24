Naval chief visits family of late Lt.-Cdr. Gideon Gwaza

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, has paid a condolence visit to the family of Lt.-Cdr. Gideon Gwaza who lost his life on July 30, during a rescue operation.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

A statement by the Director, Navy Information, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, said that the Naval chief, during the visit, assured the widow that the Nigerian Navy would stand by the family.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gwaza died when he took his team to rescue 59 persons drowning on-board a dredging vessel, MV AMBIKA 4, at Okpobo River entrance.

Ogalla told the family that the navy would not forget the sacrifice made by the late officer for the nation and the Nigerian navy.

The CNS was accompanied by the Chief of Administration, Rear Adm. Kennedy Ezete, Director, Veteran Affairs, Rear Adm. Mohammed Dahiru, and the Commander, Naval Unit, Commodore Tanko Lengaya. (NAN)