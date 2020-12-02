Naval chief urges personnel to ensure safety of equipment

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas has urged personnel of the Nigerian Navy in Calabar to ensure optimal safety of equipment kept under the tutelage of the units, ships and establishments. This is contained in a release signed by the Eastern Naval Command Information Officer, Commander Edward Yeibo on Wednesday in Calabar. Ibas gave the charge during the 2020 Chief of the Naval Staff Annual Shore Inspection which culminated to the Chief of the Naval Staff dialogue with personnel of Nigerian Navy, Calabar. The CNS urged the personnel to be loyal, committed, professional and also work as a team to ensure that the Nigerian Navy continue to aid the Federal Government to reap the earnest potentials of the nation.

Ibas said that the nation has invested so much on all personnel, adding that they should strive to justify the huge resources by playing a credible role in the attainment of their constitutional mandate. He called on the personnel to shun acts of misdemeanor and unprofessional conducts that could bring the service to disrepute, thereby thanking personnel of the command for the achievements recorded over the years in maritime security. “There are threats facing our dear nation, ranging from illegal oil bunkering, crude oil theft, smuggling, illegal unreported and unregulated fishing, kidnapping, banditry, hostage taking, piracy, sea robbery, poaching and other criminal designations. “We must face this threats head on. The responsibility impose on the Nigerian Navy by the constitution of Nigeria to curb crime in the maritime space is crucial. “In order to combat these threats, the Nigerian Navy has adopted the Total Spectrum Maritime Strategy to guide its operational engagements. “In furtherance, we have to place high premium on operational availability and efficiency of ships as well as training and motivation of personnel for optimal performance,” he said.

The CNS commended the Federal Government for ensuring that the Nigerian Navy received numerous ships including recent acquisitions of offshore patrol vessel, Seaward Defence Boats, Patrol Craft, training and survey ships as well as helicopter. He said that President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that within available resources, he will continue to provide resources for operations and welfare of personnel. He pledged to reward those who have done well for the Nigerian Navy and sanction those that have derailed from the norms of the service.

He reiterated that officers should continue to take effective charge of ratings under them in order to for the navy to continue to remain focus on what it is known for over the years. The Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Adm. David Adeniran, thanked the Chief of the Naval Staff for the succour rendered in areas of operational logistics and infrastructural development. He said that these had boosted the performance of personnel in the discharge of duties in the Eastern Naval Command Area of Responsibility. (NAN)