Naval chief provides potable water for Niger community

(NAN) The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla has inaugurated an integrated solar-powered motorised industrial borehole at Bayan Waya Community in Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger.

Speaking at the event on Thursday, Ogalla said the water project was one of his Special Intervention Quick Impact Projects (SIQIP) being executed in communities across the country.

He said the borehole was constructed with 60,000 litres capacity overhead water tank, provision of water points, perimeter fencing as well as provision of solar lighting units around the perimeter of the site.

He was represented at the event by the Chief of Naval Transformation, Rear Adm. Monday Unurhiere.

According to him, the SIQIP is to facilitate the attainment of the re-invigorated Nigerian Navy’s Civil Military Cooperation’s mandate and to contribute to ongoing Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The CNS stated that the projects were avenues for the Nigerian Navy to honor its accomplished senior officers and demonstrate that beyond physically securing lives and properties, it was committed to serving the interests of Nigerians through other ways.

“Today’s commissioning of the Chief of the Naval Staff Special Intervention Quick Impact Project undertaken by an illustrious son of Kontagora, Rear Adm. Abdulmajid Ibrahim is yet another watershed in the Nigerian Navy civil-military cooperation annals.

“Not only do these projects resonate with the vision of President Bola Tinubu, the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, it aptly captures the essence for the quick impact projects as conceived by the CNS.

“Indeed, Rear Adm. Ibrahim’s choice to put smiles on the faces of the community typifies Maya Angelou’s avowal that kindness takes courage.

“We therefore salute the senior officer’s mettle and urge him on to more humanitarian endeavors with the novelist Robin Sharma’s words that ‘Each person who delivers kindness stays with us forever’.

“These projects will enhance the quality of lives in this community, I believe that the senior officer and indeed the Nigerian Navy will certainly not be hurriedly forgotten,” he said.

The CNS urged the beneficiaries to use the facilities responsibly so it will endure.

He also appealed to the community and Niger State at large to continue to, in keeping with the tenets of civil-military cooperation, collaborate with the Navy, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies to eliminate threats to their collective well-being.

In his remarks, Gov. Umaru Bago, represented by the Commissioner for Home Land Security, Retired Brig.-Gen. Bello Mohammed, appreciated the navy for the project.

Bago described the project as a significant and impactful initiative of the navy that reflected a strong and commendable sense of national service and commitment to community development.

He said the water project was not just a structure, but a lifeline, adding that it was a testimony to what is possible when security agencies go beyond their traditional mandates to invest in human capital and community welfare.

“Water is essential to life. It is the bedrock of food security, public health, sanitation, and dignity.

“This borehole will undoubtedly alleviate the suffering of the people of Bayan Waya and transform daily life, particularly for women, children, and farmers.

“As we celebrate this achievement, I want to emphasise the importance of community ownership and maintenance.

“This project, which is now a part of your community, should be guarded jealously, maintained regularly, and used responsibly,” he said.

The project facilitator, who is the Chief of Naval Safety and Standard, Rear Adm. Abdulmajid Ibrahim, said the Nigerian Navy has contributed in solving some of the welfare needs of communities across the country.

Ibrahim said the project in Kontagora Emirate marked another significant milestone in the navy’s Civil-Military Relations commitment to communities in Nigeria.

“It is worthy to note that this is one of several projects executed as part of the Chief of the Naval Staff Special Intervention Quick Impact Project across the country.

“Bayan Waya community is now a proud beneficiary of the CNS Special Intervention Quick Impact Project with the commissioning of this Integrated Motorised Solar Powered Industrial Borehole with 60,000 litres capacity overhead Tank,” he said.

The project Inauguration event was graced by His Royal Highness, Alhaji Muhammed Barau Mu’azu II, Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora- Represented by Magayaki of Kontagora, Alhaji Adamu Mohammed.

Also at the ceremony is the Member Representing Kotongora 1 Constituency in the Niger State House of Assembly, Umar Sani. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)