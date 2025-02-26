Naval chief inaugurates hostel, borehole for physically-challenged Kano children

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, has inaugurated a new hostel block and solar-powered borehole built for Torrey Home for Handicapped Children

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, has inaugurated a new hostel block and solar-powered borehole built for Torrey Home for Handicapped Children in Tudun Maliki Quarters, Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the event on Tuesday, Ogalla said that the project was a product of a Civil-Military engagement aimed at fostering harmonious relations between the Navy and local communities.

He said the project was executed under the Chief of Naval Staff Special Intervention Quick Impact Project Scheme (CNSSIQIPS) in honour of Rear Admiral Idi Abbas, a senior research fellow, Nigerian Army Heritage Center, Abuja.

The naval chief was represented at the event by the Director, Civil Military Relations, Navy, Rear Admiral Michael Igwe.

He said that Civil-Military Cooperation, both traditionally and globally, involves the collaboration between the military and civil society to achieve strategic military objectives and mission.

“In line with this, the Naval chief launched the Special Quick Intervention Project in 2024.

“The initiative aims to further the Nigerian Navy’s reinvigorated Civil-Military Cooperation mandate and support the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“These projects not only honour the Navy’s distinguished senior officers but also demonstrate the Navy’s commitment to serving the Nigerian people beyond its primary role of securing lives and property,” he said.

He also said that the hostel comprised four rooms with toilets, a matron’s room, and a borehole.

According to him, the project aligns with the vision of President Bola Tinubu, and reflects the goals of the Quick Impact Projects initiated by Ogalla.

He said that in keeping with the tenets of civil-military cooperation, the people of Tudun Maliki and Kano State would continue to collaborate with the Navy and other security agencies to eliminate threats to the collective wellbeing of Nigerians.

Earlier, the Project Facilitator, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas, said the initiative, under the CNSSIQIPS, marked a significant day for humanity, the Nigerian Navy and, indeed the good people of Kano State.

Abbas said that the Nigerian Navy values the co-operation, support and goodwill it receives across the country in general and particularly where it operates or has bases and units.

“It is pertinent to state that the Nigerian Navy has its Logistics School at Dawakin Tofa and has many sons and daughters of this state in its service.

“As a way of saying thank you for the sacrifices of the sons and daughters of this state in the Nigerian Navy, and to particularly honour me, having reached the zenith of my carrier in the Navy, this project was approved by CNS.

“The project aligns with CNS’s vision of fostering security development and strong relationship with the civilian populace.

“This project was chosen by me to better humanity by giving children with disabilities a modest living space.

“Some of the children in this home are not only physically challenged but also orphans with no known relatives,” Abbas said.

He, therefore, appealed for a collective support for the home “in caring for these great children”.

In a remark, Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf, represented by the Director-General Special Duties, Air Vice Marshall Ibrahim Umar (rtd.), lauded the naval chief and the project facilitator for the kind gesture.

The governor called on individuals, philanthropists and organisations to render help and care to the children so as to give them the comfort and feeling that they remain part of society.

“It is my belief that all the children with disabilities have the right to have access to quality education to achieve their full potential and participate in societal development.

“Here in Kano, we make sure that these children with disabilities enjoy inclusive education, which refers to an approach that aims to provide all children, including those with special needs and disabilities, equal access to quality education,” he said.

The governor further said that plans were being concluded to inaugurate the People Living with Disabilities Commission to affirm the administration’s commitment toward supporting physically-challenged children to achieve higher quality life. (NAN)