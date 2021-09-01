Naval chief commends Kano Govt for land allocation

he Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Zubairu-Gambo, has commended Kano State Government for allocating a plot of land for Naval Base in the state.Zubairu-Gambo gave the commendation when he visited Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje at the Government House, Kano on Wednesday.

He said the Nigerian Navy has conducted medical outreach in the state to prepare the ground for “Influence Operations”.Zubairu-Gambo said the Naval Board had approved the establishment of two other bases in Imo and Lagos States.The Naval Chief said the bases would boost the efforts of the Nigerian Armed Forces in keeping the country as one indivisible nation.Ganduje said that the establishment of the base and the hosting of the Chief of Naval Staff Annual Conference of the in the state, was a clear indication that the state was peaceful.“We thank you for making Nigerians believe that Kano is peaceful.“

There is full cooperation and synergy between security agencies working in the state.“With the establishment of the base, Nigerian Navy will also be part of the security system in the state.“Whenever we have a meeting, we will also invite the Navy to participate fully in contributing to the security situation in the state,” he said. (NAN)

