Naval chief commends Kano Govt for land allocation

he Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Zubairu-Gambo, has commended Kano State Government allocating a plot of land Naval Base in state.Zubairu-Gambo gave commendation he visited Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje  at Government House, Kano on Wednesday.

He said Nigerian Navy has conducted medical outreach in state to prepare ground for “Influence Operations”.Zubairu-Gambo said the Naval Board had approved the of two other bases in Imo and Lagos States. Naval Chief said bases would boost efforts of the Nigerian Armed Forces in keeping the as one indivisible nation.Ganduje said that the of base and the hosting of the Chief of Naval Staff Annual Conference of the  in the state, was a indication that the state was peaceful.“We thank you making Nigerians believe that Kano is peaceful.“

There is full cooperation and synergy between security agencies working in the state.“With the of the base, Nigerian Navy will also be part of the security system in the state.“Whenever we a meeting, we will also invite the Navy to participate fully in contributing to the security situation in the state,” he said. (NAN)

