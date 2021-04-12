Naval chief charges personnel on loyalty, professionalism

April 12, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Defence, News, Project, Security 0



The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, on Monday charged officers and ratings to be loyal and professional in the discharge of their duties

Gambo gave the charge during the commissioning of projects at the Nigerian Navy Finance and Logistics College, Owerri, in Abia.


The News Agency of (NAN) reports that the projects were provided by the Central Bank of (CBN), as part of its social/corporate responsibility.


Gambo said that training constituted the best form of welfare in the force, and he would continue to accord priority to it in order to raise the bar of performance.


He said the Nigerian Navy, under his watch, would continue the college as well as provide the wherewithal its training activities.


The naval chief lauded the CBN its projects in the college and its support the Nigerian Navy generally.


infrastructure development by the CBN not only the aesthetic outlook of the college, but also significantly improved the learning and working environment officers and staff.


“I wish to express my sincere appreciation to the governor, management and staff of CBN for these monumental projects,” he said.


In his goodwill message, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia thanked the Navy for its toward maintaining peace and order, not only in the host community, but also in the entire state.


He called for the inclusion of financial intelligence in its curriculum, towards strengthening the war against insurgency in the country.


Ikpeazu advised officers, staff and management of the college to good of the that had been provided for them.


His Imo  counterpart, Gov. Hope Uzodinma, congratulated the Nigerian Navy for its robust achievements, saying it could compete favourably with its counterparts globally.


He commended the CBN and urged it to continue with social intervention in other sectors of the economy.


Earlier in his address, Rear Adm. Kamarudeen Lawal, the Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command, said that the had enabled the college to admit larger number of officers.


According to , it had helped to clear the backlog of officers and ratings that were yet to undergo professional training.


In his keynote speech, the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, said that the were provided to enhance the environment for teaching and learning in the college.


Emefiele, who was represented by Mrs Amina Oni, of Projects, CBN, said that the college was important for the development and sustenance of the capacity of officers and men of the Nigerian Navy.


NAN reports that the projects commissioned include fully furnished 60-room male and 24-room female hostels, academic complex, auditorium, kitchen and dining, gymnasium and swimming pool.


The apex bank also donated a 300KVA transformer to the college.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,